Chesterfield County holds grand opening for new police station

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department celebrated the grand opening of its new Falling Creek Station on Monday.

The new station, located at 5701 Jefferson Davis Highway, is the department’s fourth sub-station and is the result of an ongoing partnership between the police department, Chesterfield County, the Bensley-Bermuda Volunteer Rescue Squad and DuPont.

“This station allows us to bring our services closer to the people we serve and to work more closely with our regional law enforcement partners,” Col. Thierry Dupuis, Chief of Police, said in a release. “We look forward to enhancing our relationship with the Falling Creek community.”

The location will be staffed with a desk officer from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to take walk-in reports and assist community members, and the department’s South Division Community Policing Officers will be based at this location. The station also includes work stations for officers, office space and a classroom.

