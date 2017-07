(WRIC) — The demand for bacon is causing prices to rise.

According to the Wall Street Journal, your craving for the breakfast treat is pushing pork prices to record highs.

Pig farmers are having trouble keeping up with the demand.

Nielsen says last year Americans bought 14 percent more bacon compared to 2013.

