Alternatives to Larus Park being considered for Chesterfield water tank

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After plans to use land in Richmond’s Larus Park for a Chesterfield County water tank and pumping station drew critics, some council members are now suggesting an alternative.

“If location is critical, there maybe some parcels nearby to acquire that aren’t City owned,” Councilwoman Kim Gray told 8News.

Gray wouldn’t pinpoint exactly where, but said they have been looking at other properties owned by the city and even land the city could purchase to help Chesterfield increase its water supply. Gray says this would save the park land.

“We are so limited on green space in the city,” Gray added.

Under the proposal, Chesterfield County would build and maintain the tank and pumping station. It would sit on 1.3 acres in the park.

Several park users have protested the plans and several council members have raised concerns saying they were kept in the dark about it.

“To even consider taking away a viable park would be a non-starter for many of us on city council,” Gray explained.

Supporters say it would generate revenue for the city since Chesterfield County would be paying for Richmond’s water.

A discussion on this proposal has been continued. The city’s Land Use Committee will now take it up in September.

