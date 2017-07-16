Touching message in a bottle found along Cape Lookout National Seashore

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – People looking for signs of sea turtles along the beaches of the Cape Lookout National Seashore found an unexpected item — a message in a bottle.

Inside the bottle was a message saying, “There is nothing in this jar worth money! Ashes are in the anchor charm. These are the ashes of our brother who passed away March 9, 2017. He loved the ocean so we wanted to send him on a journey! Once you receive & read this please take a picture and e-mail or Facebook it to us with your location! Thank you! Now throw me back & send me on my journey!”

But those who found the bottle noticed it was in bad condition, and likely couldn’t survive another trip at sea. So, biological technicians with the national park decided to contact the family directly to find another way to honor Justin.

Justin is now on his way to Cape Cod National Seashore where he will visit with family before being sendt to other national parks on his journey.

