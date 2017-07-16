Oregon mom arrested after using car to tow kids in plastic wagon

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KXRM) — A mom in Oregon is accused of endangering her two children by towing them in a plastic wagon behind her car around a roundabout repeatedly Wednesday night.

According to The Register Guard, 27-year-old Alana Nicole Donahue was arrested less than an hour after Springfield police received calls from concerned drivers.

Police say she “didn’t understand what the problem was because she was only driving 5 mph and she just wanted to show the kids a good time.”

Authorities say she was not intoxicated.

The children, ages 3 and 5, were not injured.

Donahue faces two counts of reckless endangering.

Read the full story at The Register Guard.

