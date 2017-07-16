No injuries reported in Chesterfield shed fire that spread to house

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire crews responded Sunday afternoon to a shed fire which spread to a house in the county’s south end.

Officials said the fire began sometime before 4 p.m. in a shed in the 6700 block of Madison Street, but eventually spread to a nearby house.

Crews were able to put the fire out, and no injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

The fire marshal is investigating to determine the fire’s cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.