Midtown State Fair gives residents a tasty treat at Libbie Mill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second year in a row, the Midtown State Fair gave Richmonders a tasty treat Sunday at Libbie Mill Midtown.

It’s old-fashioned fun with a twist.

They held a bake walk, farmer cook-offs, cooking demos, music and dancing. Plus, of course, food trucks, beer and wine.

Organizers say it’s only the kick-off of an even bigger week of food later this year.

Maureen Egan, the co-organizer described the Fire, Flour and Fork event coming up in November.

“We do this as a kick-off for Fire, Flour and Fork, which is our four-day culinary festival in November,” Egan said. “And we just have a good time bringing in Richmond’s best food and drink providers.”

If you missed out on the fun, no worries, organizers hope the event will make an even bigger appearance next year.

