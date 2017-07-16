Man suffers life-threatening injuries in East End Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital Sunday after police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the county’s east end.

Police said they were called to the scene in the 2900 block of Muncie Road around 10:40 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to VCU Medical Center where he is currently receiving treatment.

Police said that a forensics team was called to the scene to help in the investigation which is ongoing, but so far no suspects or suspect descriptions have been provided in the case.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

