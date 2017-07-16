Man proposes during curtain call at Va. Repertory Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An unexpected scene occurred during the curtain call at a recent Virginia Repertory Theater production.

Eric Briggs asked his longtime girlfriend and actress Alana Thomas to marry him after the production of “In the Heights” last weekend.

The couple met while at Virginia Commonwealth University seven years ago.

Briggs spent six months planning the engagement, making sure friends, family and co-workers could be there.

Alana says their story is proof that Virginia is for Lovers.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

