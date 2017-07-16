Fundraiser held Saturday for Lakeside Youth Baseball

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A big rally of support for Lakeside Youth Baseball was held Saturday night in Henrico County.

On June 16, just days before a big tournament, heavy rains caused a nearby creek to overflow, destroying the concession stand and baseball equipment at the facility.

Bryan Park Bar and Grill hosted a fundraiser Saturday evening to help the program bounce back.

“We all work together, we play together, we eat together, we have a good time together, and it’s a tight community and we all work together especially to help the children out,” said Lakeside Equipment Manager Chris McCook.

The Lakeside Youth Baseball Complex is expected to reopen in time for the fall season.

