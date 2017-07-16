Flying Squirrels will host 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game at The Diamond

The following comes directly from the Richmond Flying Squirrels:

RVA – The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce the Eastern League of Professional Baseball has selected the team and the city of Richmond to host the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game. The 2019 All-Star game will be a multi-day event, showcasing the Flying Squirrels franchise, as well as the Central Virginia region. The Flying Squirrels are in the beginning stages of planning promotions and festivities that will cover a two-year span to make this an unprecedented event. Dates, details and ticketing information for the event will be released at a later date.

“The Flying Squirrels are thrilled that the city of Richmond and our Diamond will be hosting the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game and festivities,” said Flying Squirrels President & Managing Partner Lou DiBella. “2019 will mark the 35th year since the groundbreaking for our old, but lovable ballpark and the 10th anniversary of your Richmond Flying Squirrels. I’m grateful to the Eastern League and our great league President, Joe McEachern, for selecting us and allowing us to celebrate these milestones.”

The 2019 season will mark the 10th year of Flying Squirrels baseball in Richmond. The All-Star Game is awarded to teams by the Eastern League front office. This season, New Hampshire hosted the event. In 2018 the All-Star Game will be held in Trenton, NJ, before coming to the RVA.

“Since opening in 1985, the Diamond has served our community, baseball, the Braves, and the Flying Squirrels well,” DiBella added. “As we progress toward consensus on a new ballpark, I am delighted that the Diamond will receive national attention and a last great hurrah in its twilight years.”

The 1992 Triple-A All-Star Game was the last and only other All-Star Game hosted at The Diamond. The 1992 contest featured future MLB stars such as Mike Piazza, Tim Salmon, Jeff Conine and Bernie Williams. The American League defeated the National League affiliates in that contest by a score of 2-1.

“We are delighted to celebrate what will be 10 years of Eastern League Baseball in Richmond with our signature event in 2019,” said Eastern League President Joe McEacharn. “The Squirrels have become entrenched as a community asset and the support of the Richmond community demonstrates it is highly deserving of hosting this wonderful community event. 2019 will be here soon and we are extremely excited to show off the great city of Richmond and it’s amazing people by bringing our All-Star Game here.”

The Eastern League All-Star Game will feature the Western Division against the Eastern Division with at least one player from each Eastern League team represented in the contest.

“We are pleased for the entire Richmond community to be able to all work together to put together an event that showcases our great city and region to the Eastern League and Minor League Baseball,” saidFlying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell.

