Family of heroin overdose victim hopes to spread message of recovery

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A fundraiser was held Sunday in Hopewell at Atwater Park to help pay funeral expenses for a family who recently lost their daughter to heroin.

The family of Ashlee Lively used the opportunity to spread a bigger message of recovery.

“Don’t waste time,” said Lively’s Mother, Tina Smith. “Time is precious and every day that goes by is another day lost.”

They want the community to start to realize that there is a problem and people need to seek help and if you don’t think there is a problem here in Virginia, it’s time to wake up.

“Until my last breath here, I will do everything i can in honor of my daughter and in honor of everybody,” Smith said.

Teri Lovin and Linda Hicks with the Fed Up Coalition said it time for the community to begin admitting there is a problem.

“It’s happening everywhere. They think it’s not, but it is. Opioid addiction is at almost everybody’s front door,” Teri Lovin said. “It might not be your brother or sister, it might be your niece, it might be your mother. They have to wake up.”

There will be a Fed Up Rally on August 31st from 6-9:30 p.m. at Crystal Lake.

“When it has hit so hard in our community, it takes rallies,” Linda Hicks said. “It takes things like this to get the community together to be on the same page and to try and get the help and resources available to their family members.”

If you would like to help Ashlee Lively’s family, you can donate here.

