Man suffers serious injuries in Colonial Heights fire caused by lit cigarette

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Fire and EMS crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Virginia Ave early Sunday morning.

Smoke and fire was showing from a two-story home when crews arrived.

A man was still inside when they arrived and was quickly located on the second floor and removed and taken to the hospital. He is in serious condition.

A second victim was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

It took fire crews 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants.

Officials are saying a cigarette was the cause of the fire. There is about $20,000 worth of damage that was done to the home.

