Broken water pipe helps control basement fire in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Fire and EMS were called to the 400 block of Cameron Ave for reports of a house fire.

The residents of the home were there when crews arrived and said the fire was coming from the basement.

Fire and smoke was showing throughout the house when crews arrived.

The fire was in the basement and being controlled by a broken water pipe. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and the fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

One of the residents was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The fire has been marked as being accidental.

This is a developing story.

