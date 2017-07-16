Beaverdam woman celebrates 103 birthday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman celebrated her 103 birthday Saturday in Beaverdam.

8News stopped by for the birthday party of Robnet Huff.

Huff, a former Avon representative is also the mother of her church and credits her faith for her longevity.

“I was with the missionaries, I was with the Sunday School, I was with the… I sang in the choir and I played the piano for the choir sometimes,” Huff told 8News.

We also hear that Ms. Huff is a big fan of 8News.

Thank you very much for your support and all of us wish you the happiest of birthdays!

