3 people rescued from the James River Sunday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire Officials are reporting that three people were pulled out of the James River near Belle Island Sunday afternoon.

Officials said that two water teams were in the area training when they came across a person in the water near Hollywood Rapid just before 2:30 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, they were able to pull the person into the boat and to shore without further incident or injury.

Later in the afternoon, one of the water rescue teams encountered an adult and a 4-year-old who were stuck out on rocks.

The team was able to get them in their boat and took them to shore.

No other information is available at this time.

