12.5 foot Great White shark lurking off NC coast

AVON, N.C. (WNCT) – A 12.5 foot Great White Shark is making the North Carolina coast his home.

The shark, named Hilton by the OCEARCH team who tagged him, has been swimming up and down the Carolina coast for the last few days.

According to tracking data, Hilton made his closest approach to land Saturday, passing nearby Cape Lookout and along the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Hilton’s last ping on the tracking device came shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday off the coast of the Outer Banks.

OCEARCH has created a Twitter account to follow Hilton on his journeys. To follow along, click here.

To learn more about Hilton, or see his recent travels, click here.

