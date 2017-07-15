Woman killed in fatal hit and run in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was killed Saturday morning in Albemarle County when she was struck by a passing vehicle which did not stop at the scene.

Albemarle County Police were dispatched to the scene of the 250 Bypass near Ivy Road around 9:30 a.m. in response to a call about a woman down.

When they arrived, they found the woman, who has not yet been identified, dead in the southbound portion of the roadway of wounds that appear to be caused by a vehicle.

Police in the area are asking for the public’s assistance in finding someone who may have witnessed the accident who may have seen a vehicle pulled over in the area between 9 and 9:30 a.m. or may have seen someone tending to someone on the side of the road in the area.

Anyone with information should call Officer R. Jamerson at 434-296-5807, extension 3648 or 434-531-3249.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.