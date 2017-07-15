James River High School students putting on free performance

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — James River High School students are putting on a free show on Saturday, July 22.

“Spirit: A Mini Musical” is written and composed by student Matthew Kensal. Kensal, 18, is also the director and lead actor in the show.

"Spirit: A Mini Musical"

You can catch the free performance at 7 p.m. in the ballroom of the Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

