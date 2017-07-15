Report: Most boxed mac and cheese contains harmful chemicals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two million boxes of macaroni and cheese are sold every day here in the United States.

But could serving up one of America’s favorite comfort foods be exposing you to harmful chemicals?

The tried and true box of mac n cheese you feed your kids could be downright dangerous. The problem is in the powder.

And it’s across the board in all types of the packaged stuff.

Lab tests of 10 different varieties of macaroni and cheese have revealed toxic industrial chemicals known as phthalates.

Those are hormone-disrupting chemicals that can affect developing brains and alter thyroid function and sex hormones.

Now, DEHP, that’s the most widely banned phthalate around the world, was found in all 10 of the mac and cheese powders tested.

This bombshell report was just released by the Coalition for Safer Food Processing and Packing.

It’s urging mac n cheese makers to eliminate any and all phthalates.

The good news is that there are healthier alternatives.

You might have to make from scratch.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.