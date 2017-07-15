REACHCycles holding fundraiser to provide more adaptive bikes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For all you music fans out there, next week you’ll get a chance to go to a concert and listen to some good music while supporting a great cause.

Righteous Outlaws are playing at Capitol Ale House downtown to raise money to adaptive bikes to veterans and children.

For the past three years, the non-profit REACHCycle has provided adaptable bikes to help give veterans and children with disabilities more independence.

8News spoke with James Howard, the president at REACHCycles who described why the group does what they do.

“Everyone remembers their first time getting a bike and it’s just amazing to provide that to children who’ve been told they may never ride a bike,” Howard said.

Now, REACHCycle is trying to keep up with the growing demand.

That’s why next week, the band Righteous Outlaws will perform at Capitol Ale House at 6:30 p.m., pro bono to help the group provide more bikes. Tickets are $20 at the door.

“For us to raise money for all the children on our wish list to try and get adaptive bikes for them,” Howard said.

REACHCycle will give out twenty-two bikes at an event in August, but James Howard says they still have a lot of work to do.

“That wish list continues to grow,” Howard said. “So we’re going to keep trying to push the effort and try to get as many as we can.”

To date, REACHCycles has given out almost 200 bikes.

