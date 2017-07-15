Publix Grocery Store hosts grand opening in Glen Allen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Publix Grocery Store is hosting its grand opening for its first Richmond-area store Saturday in Glen Allen.

The store is located at Nuckols place on Wyndham Forest Drive.

People showed up to the store in mass early in the day, looking to try out the new store.

The store focuses on customer service, offering to load groceries into your car and walk you down the aisle to find the specific item you’re looking for.

The store also cooks up plenty of fresh food each day, all of it made from scratch.

8News spoke with Kim Reynolds, a Publix representative.

“Our produce is delivered every single day. We really value that quality and freshness that we continue to talk about and so we just want our customers to enjoy the best produce that the market has to offer,” Reynolds said.

If you’re sweet on treats, Publix also offers a from-scratch bakery.

