Man suffers serious injuries in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are reporting that a man was seriously injured Friday night in a shooting in Whitcomb Court.

Police said that a man described as being in his 50s suffered serious injuries after he was shot sometime shortly before 11 p.m.

The incident happened between the 2500 blocks of Carmine Street and Bethel Street.

Police ask that anyone with any information about this incident contact Detective Benjamin Neifield at (804) 646-3246.

