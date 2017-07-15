Man suffers serious injuries in southside Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night after he was shot in the chest on Richmond’s southside.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Elkhardt Road and Whitehead Road in the Haynes furniture parking lot.

Police said that when they arrived they found a man in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

No suspect information or suspect descriptions have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

