Gr8 Weekend Events: Smoke and Vine, History at the Sunset, Midtown State Fair, and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Whitney Harris has got the scoop on what’s going on in Central Virginia.

SATURDAY

Pair your wine with a cigar at the 5th annual Smoke and Vine Festival. they’ll also have a DJ, live music, food and games — plus a beer truck and a bar for those who don’t like wine. It’s from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at James River Cellars Winery on 11008 Washington Highway in Glen Allen.

Stop by and beat the heat at the James River Splash and Dash. It’s a one-of-a-kind 6-K trail run or 1-mile walk that includes a flat water tube across the James River. The after-party has live music, local beer, and food trucks. It’s from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting at the American Civil War Museum on 500 Tredegar Street in Richmond.

Head on over to History at Sunset at the Evergreen Cemetery. Join rangers for a tour of the cemetery, one of Richmond’s oldest African-American burial grounds and the final resting place of civil rights leader and prominent banker Maggie Lena Walker. it’s from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The cemetery is on 50 Evergreen Road in Richmond.

SUNDAY

The Midtown State Fair is in full swing at Libbie Mill Midtown. It’s old-fashioned fun with a twist! They’ll have a bake walk, farmer cook-offs, cooking demos, music and dancing. There will also be food trucks, beer and wine. it’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Libbie Lake East Drive in Richmond.

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue — head on over the 23rd annual Summer Richmond Weddings Show. They’ll have 100 wedding vendors and a fashion show by Tiffany’s Bridal. Happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Altria Theater in Richmond located at 6 N. Laurel Street.

Stop by New Kent Winery for their first ever farmer’s market! They’ll have fruits and vegetables, handmade soaps, household items, gifts and more! It’s all from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Kent Winery on 800 Old Church Road in New Kent. There’s also an open mic with local artists starting at 1 p.m.

