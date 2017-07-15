Broken streetlight in Petersburg has residents concerned for their safety

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A broken streetlight along a street in Petersburg has residents in one neighborhood concerned for their safety.

Kim Bonner said she’s reached out to city officials and Dominion Energy for repairs.

“I ensure them to let them know that this area is dark without any light,” Bonner said.

Bonner said she noticed the outage on June 30. She said she was told the matter would be fixed within two weeks.

She said the limited amount of street lights is a safety hazard.

“I have to be cautious looking around my surroundings, cause you never know, she said.”

Kelee Penn, another resident, said she’s aware of the outage and wants it to be addressed for security measures.

“You’d like to be able to see what’s going on, you don’t want to feel like you’re creeping around in the dark, especially when you come out,” Penn said.

8News reached out to both the city of Petersburg and Dominion Energy. Petersburg was unavailable for comment, but Dominion Energy is aware of the issue, saying that there is a work order in place to fix the outage.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

