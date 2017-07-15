Child born after mother was struck by lightning has died

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – The baby of a pregnant mother who was struck by lightning in Fort Myers, Florida has died, 8News sister station WFLA reports.

WFLA reports that baby Owen was delivered a week before Meghan Davidson’s due date after Meghan was struck by lightning on June 30.

Meghan was walking with her mother outside of her home when she was struck.

Baby Owen died from complications resulting from the incident.

WFLA was told Meghan has been able to react with her eyes when her husband says her name. She is reportedly still in pain with a collapsed lung and went into cardiac arrest, but is recovering.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.