At the Box Office for 7-14

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another Week means another sequel at the theaters this summer movie season.

“The War for the Planet of the Apes” is the third film in the modern series. This time around, Caesar, the leader of the apes is locked in battle with the humans. They’re lead by a Colonel played by Woody Harrelson. The no holds barred battle will determine whether its apes or humans who will control the planet. Co-starring the talents of Steve Zahn and Andy Serkis, the final film in the trilogy is rated PG-13.

“Wish Upon” is a horror movie twist on the old genie in a bottle story. When three friends find a magical music box that makes their dreams come true, they realize it comes with a steep price tag: their loved ones start dying in gruesome accidents. The thriller stars Joey King and Ryan Phillippe. It’s rated R.

“The Big Sick” is based on the true story of stand up comedian Kumail Nanjiani. The Pakistani born man falls in love with an American grad student, much to the dismay of his traditional Muslim parents. When she gets sick, they are in for the fight of their lives, not just with the illness, but also with her parents. Nanjiani stars as a fictionalized version of himself alongside Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano. The romantic comedy is rated R.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.