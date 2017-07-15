Arrest made in Southside Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Midlothian man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Richmond’s southside.

According to police, a victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found a vehicle in the 2100 block of Brookhaven Road, near the Haynes Furniture, at roughly 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, who has been identified as 36-year-old Carlos Terry of the 4100 block of Norborne Road, later died at the hospital.

On Monday, police arrested 37-year-old James D. Faris of Midlothian without incident. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the homicide. Other charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.