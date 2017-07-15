3 dead, 6 hurt after fire at Virginia senior living complex

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Officials say three people are dead and six are hurt after a four-alarm fire early Saturday morning at a senior living complex.

The three victims of the fire were located in different locations of the complex. Four residents and two firefighters are all in stable condition, according to Capt. Lawrence Matthews, who says the fire took more than two hours to get under control.

Firefighters got called out to the Chesapeake Crossing Apartments on Robert Hall Boulevard at 4:35 a.m. They arrived six minutes later to find smoke coming from the roof of three, three-story buildings at the complex.

Officials say crews got the fire under control by 6:54 a.m. and the buildings are likely a total loss.

The Chesapeake Fire Department has not yet released a total number of residents displaced, although they say it’s more than 24.

Indian River High School is serving as a temporary emergency shelter. Crews from Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Suffolk and Moyock assisted Chesapeake fire crews.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

