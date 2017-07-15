1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a two vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Route 1 at the intersection with Route 1320, also called Ritchie Avenue in Dinwiddie County.

The incident happened when a 2000 Honda Civic was traveling south on Route 1 and made a left turn onto Route 1320 into the path of a northbound Ford F-350. The Ford hit the Honda on the passenger side.

The driver of the Honda, Roger L. Nida, of Petersburg, was uninjured in the accident, but the passenger, Paul R. Day, 58, of Petersburg, was transported to Southside Regional where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Nida was charged with Failure to Yield Right of Way.

The crash remains under investigation.

