Wedding industry rallies around brides affected by Alfred Angelo closing

Related Coverage Brides left without a dress weeks before their wedding after bridal shop abruptly closes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A nationwide chain is stunning bridal parties across the nation, including here in Central Virginia.

8News first reported Thursday night that Alfred Angelo is declaring bankruptcy — and locking doors with little warning.

Customers are losing wedding and bridesmaid dresses, and big deposits, too.

Thursday night, local brides and bridesmaids were in full panic mode. One day later, some brides have learned they will still get their dresses. As for those who are still out of luck, the Greater Richmond wedding and bridal industry is coming to their rescue.

Most girls say they’ve been dreaming about the dress they will walk down the aisle in for years. So when many of them learned their dress may be gone, some came to the local Alfred Angelo bridal to see for themselves.

“This is my daughter’s dress right here,” one of them said while pointing into a window of the store. It’s a grassroots effort that started with a Facebook page titled ‘Wedding Buy and Sell Richmond, VA.’

But no one inside was willing to let her in.

Hearing stories like this, the local wedding industry sprung into action.

“As soon as I heard I immediately put the word out in every aspect I could,” said Lisa Cauthorne, who owns her own wedding planning company, Engagements RVA.

Cauthorne said she immediately began calling every vendor she knows asking what could be done. Their plan: Make up for brides lost money another way.

“If I can pull $300 off of my services and say a caterer can take $300 off their services and a venue can take $300 of their services, then pretty soon she’s going to have made up that money and she can afford to buy that dress of her dreams,” Cauthorne explained.

To help out, Cauthorne enlisted the help of bridal shops like Tiffany’s Bridal, who along with their designers, are offering deep discounts.

“They are offering special rushes at no charge,” Sharon Townsend with Tiffany’s Bridal said. “They are offering special discounts, all they have to do is bring in their Alfred Angelo receipt.”

Townsend said while it may not be much of a consolation, if something like this were to happen, right now is a better time than others because many bridal stores have tons of inventory on hand and are able to plan big events to help those in need.

“It’s a beautiful ball gown, and this is just a sample of what we do have,” Townsend said.

Cauthorne says in just 24 hours, things are looking up.

“Again, this just happened (Thursday), and look at what we already got accomplished,” she said.

Tiffany’s has planned a major event next weekend to help all brides. Cauthorne said her company has also planned a wedding benefit for those affected. Specific details are still being ironed out, but she says on August 13 that Historic 9 in Petersburg is inviting all brides who have lost money or dresses to come out and meet vendors willing to offer discounted services.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.