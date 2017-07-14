Truck carrying eels overturns, spilling slimy animals across Oregon road

Lincoln City, OR (WRIC) — A truck carrying 7,500 pounds of live eels overturned in Oregon Thursday, spreading the animals over the highway in what one witness called ‘eelmageddon.’

Troopers say the truck driver failed to stop when a transportation worker told him to. The transfer of the weight made the 13 containers tip over, spilling its contents across Highway 101 in Lincoln County,

The crash caused a four-car pileup, but the clean-up was made even worse by the eels and slime covering the roads.

None of the injuries were considered serious.

Oregon Department of Transportation closed the road for several hours while crews used fire hoses to scour the road, but officials said drivers still need to be cautious in the area.

Eels, also called hagfish, are a delicacy in South Korea, and many fisheries in Oregon ship them there live.

Charges are pending for the truck driver.

