HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently working a traffic incident on Moutain Road near Gordans Lane.

Crews say Mountain Road will be closed for an indefinite amount of time while crews fix a downed power line and poll.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and to expect delays.

