Local horseback riding instructor charged with multiple sex assaults at ranch

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A horseback riding instructor is accused of sexually assaulting two females — one of them a juvenile — at a ranch he owns in Stafford County.

Boris Gokovski, 64, was indicted by a grand jury on July 5 on four counts of sexual battery. He was arrested on July 12 and taken to the Rappahannock Jail and was later released on $5,000 bond.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says it received a complaint in May from a female victim who alleged that Gokovski sexually assaulted her while providing horseback riding lessons at the B&R Ranch in late summer and early fall of 2016. Gokovski is one of the owners, as well as an instructor at the ranch, according to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Gokovski was previously indicted on two counts of custodial indecent liberties and four counts of assault and battery after a juvenile victim reported Gokovski had sexually assaulted her during the same time period.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has had similar contact with Gokovski to contact them at (540) 658-4400 or Crime Solvers at (540) 659-2020.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.