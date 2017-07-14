Let’s Eat RVA: Stay cool in the heat with ‘Nightingales’ ice cream sandwiches

In this week’s Let’s Eat RVA, Matt DiNardo and Robey Martin show us a wonderful treat that is really good on hot days or for that matter, on any day — ice cream sandwiches.

But these are not your everyday ice cream sandwiches, they are gourmet made locally by Nightingales.

Nightingales is located in Westbury pharmacy and, yes, you can get those sandwiches there but you can also get them at places like Sugar Shack donuts, as they have a specialty ice cream sandwich for that donut shop.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.