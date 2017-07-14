Lawsuit alleges Sea-Thru Windows defrauded homeowners

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A lawsuit filed by Attorney General Mark Herring is accusing a Virginia Beach-based window seller of defrauding homeowners.

The lawsuit against Sea-Thru Windows, Inc. accuses the company — and its president and owner, Jeffery C. Pesich — of absconding with tens of thousands of dollars of customers’ money.

Herring’s lawsuit is seeking restitution for homeowners whose money was allegedly taken before work was completed, as well as some whose “lifetime warranty” was not honored.

The company is accused of making false statements about when windows would be delivered and installed.

Sea-Thru and Pesich are also being accused of spending customers’ money on personal items or other business matters rather than buying windows for installation.

“When Virginians spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on their homes, they should get what they pay for,” Herring stated in a news release Friday.

