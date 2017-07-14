Judge declares mistrial in fatal stabbing of DC chef from Hopewell

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) – A judge in Northern Virginia has declared a mistrial in the case of a park worker accused of fatally stabbing a caterer from Hopewell.

WJLA-TV reports that the jury deliberated for many hours before telling the judge that they could not come to a decision in the murder trial for 20-year-old Kempton Bonds, who was charged with fatally stabbing 35-year-old caterer Tyonne Johns of Hopewell.

Kempton had been working as a seasonal employee for the Fairfax County Park Authority at the time. The two got into an argument after a wedding on Aug. 6, 2016, when Bonds told Johns that the chairs she was packing belonged to the park authority.

Prosecutors had said Bonds was the aggressor, while Kempton’s attorney maintained that Johns had threatened him, and his actions were in self-defense.

