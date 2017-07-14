Man escapes Church Hill house fire thanks to smoke detector

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire that broke out in a Church Hill home early Friday morning.

Fire officials say a call for a fire was received shortly before 2 a.m. at a home on N. 31st and T Streets.

The flames were contained to the living room and firefighters were able to mark it under control in just a couple of minutes. The house did receive some smoke damage.

A man who lives in the home was able to get himself out, all thanks to his fire detectors, firefighters say.

