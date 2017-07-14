Crews battle heavy smoke and flames at Amelia County truck stop

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews from multiple jurisdictions spent more than an hour battling heavy flames at a truck stop in Amelia County Friday afternoon.

Officials were called to the 360 Truck Stop, located at 11201 Patrick Henry Highway, at around 1 p.m. and found flames and smoke shooting through the roof.

Crews from Chesterfield and Powhatan counties also responded.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

