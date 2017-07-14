Carter, Spencer win Mid-Atlantic Clay Court Championships at Salisbury Country Club

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Wil Spencer won his second consecutive Mid-Atlantic Clay Court Men’s Championship and Hayley Carter took home the Women’s Championship in her debut Friday at Salisbury Country Club.

Carter, a recent graduate of North Carolina and the top seed in the women’s draw defeated Gail Brodsky 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 Friday afternoon. Brodsky was the tournament’s number six seed.

Carter and her North Carolina teammate Makenna Jones also won the women’s doubles tournament.

In the men’s draw, Eric Quigley was the number one seed. He fell in the final to defending champion Wil Spencer, the number three seed in the men’s draw, 7-5, 6-1.

