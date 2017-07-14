Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner: Including your pets in a fire plan

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In this web-exclusive series, 8News Anchor Amy Lacey introduces us to pets across Central Virginia, highlighting everything from medical needs to trends and how you can be a better pet parent.

In this episode, Amy talks with Lt. Jason Elmore from Chesterfield Fire & EMS about National Pet Fire Safety Day, July 15, 2017.

Elmore shares tips on keeping your animals safe in a fire emergency.

“We want to make sure that when you’re doing your home escape plan that somebody is placed in charge of making sure the pet it out and make sure that they get out safely, so that’s something that’s very important that you need to practice as well,” Elmore said.

