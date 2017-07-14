All I-95 lanes reopen, backup clears after overturned tractor-trailer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Motorists should expect major delays through rush hour on I-95 in downtown Richmond due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The accident occurred at exit 74B near E. Broad Street. All southbound lanes, as well as the ramp to E. Broad St., were closed but have since reopened.

Cleanup efforts have also created northbound delays. There are also delays on I-64 east and west heading into the city.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays.

For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or click here.

