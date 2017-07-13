Video: Police seek driver who flees after hitting motorcyclist in Carver neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are asking the public’s help to identify the driver of a vehicle who is suspected of a hit and run which occurred in the Carver neighborhood in May.

Police say around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, officers responded to the intersection of West Broad and Goshen Streets for a report of a hit and run.

Officers were told the victim was on his motorcycle and traveling westbound on West Broad Street. As he proceeded to make a right turn onto Goshen Street, a gray sedan struck his motorcycle from the rear. Due to the high impact of the collision, the motorcycle spun throwing the victim off the motorcycle.

The suspect fled the scene continuing westbound on West Broad Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a grey Pontiac sedan with license plate WPH-5981.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to call Hit and Run Sgt. Scott Jones at (804) 646-1369 or Officer Larry Walker at (804) 646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.