Study: It will take years of coordinated efforts to contain opioid epidemic

Kerri O'Brien Published: Updated:
Hydrocodone
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows hydrocodone-acetaminophen pills, also known as Vicodin, arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. On Thursday, July 13, 2017, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a report saying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should review the safety and effectiveness of all opioid painkillers. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It will take years of coordinated efforts to contain the opioid epidemic, according to a new study.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine reports at least 2 million Americans have an opioid use disorder.

The study calls for mandating pain-related education for all health professionals, full coverage for medication treating opioid abuse and it calls on the Food and Drug Administration to reshape its approval process and monitoring of opioids.

The study was requested by the FDA.

The full report can be read here. 

____

