Study: It will take years of coordinated efforts to contain opioid epidemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It will take years of coordinated efforts to contain the opioid epidemic, according to a new study.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine reports at least 2 million Americans have an opioid use disorder.

The study calls for mandating pain-related education for all health professionals, full coverage for medication treating opioid abuse and it calls on the Food and Drug Administration to reshape its approval process and monitoring of opioids.

The study was requested by the FDA.

The full report can be read here.

