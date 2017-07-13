RVA Skate Academy seeks help to defend National Titles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RVA Skate Academy operates out of the Roller Dome in Henrico County and has many young roller figure skaters who have won national championships in just two years of existence.

Roller Figure Skating has the potential to be an official Olympic event by the time the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo roll around; that alone provides enough motivation to the kids and teenagers to train and prepare at a high level.

These young skaters do need help, though, as each of them is individually responsible for funding their trip to nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska next weekend.

If you wish to support these talented roller figure skaters, you can visit these websites and make a contribution:

Gabriel Jacobs: gofundme.com/gabrielsskatefund

Also visit their Facebook Page: RVA Skate Academy

