Richmond to unveil Maggie Walker statue on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Richmond is preparing to unveil its monument honoring African American civil rights advocate Maggie Walker.

Members of Walker’s family, city officials and others are expected to attend the unveiling of the statue in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood on Saturday. The event is being held on what would be Walker’s 153rd birthday.

Walker was the first woman to charter a bank in the U.S.

The City preparing to unveil the Maggie Walker monument on W Broad and Adams Streets. The ceremony is tomorrow at 10am. #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/g2sT0gROVQ — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) July 14, 2017

The monument has been placed at the intersection of West Broad and Adams Streets. It’s near Walker’s former home, now a National Historic Site, and the bank she founded in 1903.

Mayor Levar Stoney says the effort to build a monument to Walker has in the works for nearly 20 years.

The monument’s artist, Antonio “Toby” Mendez, is also expected to attend Saturday’s ceremony.

