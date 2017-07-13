Richmond Police will watch your home, business while you’re on vacation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Summer is in full swing and many people are preparing for vacations. The last thing you want on your mind during a fun trip is the security or your property.

The Richmond Police Department offers a free service year-round to residents to keep an eye on their homes – and businesses – while they are away. Through the House and Business Watch Program, citizens can fill out a watch request form and submit it to their neighborhood precinct prior to vacation. While they are gone, an officer will periodically check the perimeter of the property. Each request covers up to a three-week period.

“Our home and business vacation watch service is an excellent way to assist residents and business owners when they are away for an extended period of time,” said Community Care Captain Dan Minton. “This can help protect their property…and best of all, the peace of mind is free.”

For more information and to download a request form, click here.

Precincts:

First Precinct- 2501 Q Street

Second Precinct- 177 East Belt Boulevard

Third Precinct- 301 South Meadow Street

Fourth Precinct- 2219 Chamberlayne Avenue

