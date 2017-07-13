Local fire department warns about grilling safety

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Summer is the time for cookouts, but a local fire department has a warning about grilling safety.

Recently in Henrico County, two fires in the same day were caused by grills.

When it comes to grilling, there are two main safety tips to remember: Make sure the grill is at least 10 feet away from the house, and even though it seems too hot to stand by a grill, make sure you don’t leave it unattended.

“We certainly understand that if the humidity and the temperature is 110 degrees outside, that may not be comfortable,” said Captain Taylor Goodman with the Henrico Fire Department. “If you have to step inside stay at the door stay exactly where you can see what’s going on.”

Capt. Goodman said every year the department warns about grilling safety because, unfortunately, grill fires are all too common once the weather gets nice.

Unattended cooking is the most common cause. Just a step away from the grill and it’s easy to …

“Because the phone rings or the kids start talking and then the next thing you know they forget the grill is out there,” Capt. Goodman said.

Also, make sure your grill is clean.

“A buildup of grease is an indicator that the fire can grow rapidly,” Capt. Goodman added. ” So you want to make sure to clean it as much as possible.”

At the end of the day, they want to make sure your cookout ends with perfectly grilled hot dogs and not the next 911 call.

