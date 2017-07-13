Days of extreme heat causing roads to buckle

SANDSTON, Va. (WRIC) — Roads in the area are taking a beating in the recent heatwave.

VDOT crews worked overnight to fix a stretch of I-295 north that buckled at Route 60 in Sandston Wednesday evening.

The 8News viewer that snapped the photo said several cars were even damaged. But VDOT says they were unaware of any reports of damage.

Crews finished the repairs around 4 a.m. Thursday.

According to VDOT’s website, crews also worked to repair a road in Highland Springs.

If this heat wave continues, crews will remain busy on the roadways. When temperatures reach well into the 90’s, the heat can cause the concrete to crack and roads to buckle.

For tips on how to stay safe to protect your car from the heat, visit here.

